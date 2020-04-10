COVID-19 virus

COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota

COUNTY
TODAY'S NEW CASES
TOTAL CASES
DEATHS
Dodge
+1
14
0
Fillmore
-
10
0
Freeborn
+1
21
0
Goodhue
-
14
0
Houston
-
1
0
Mower
+2
22
0
Olmsted
+12
126
2
Steele
+1
9
0
Wabasha
-
6
0
Winona
+6
26
5
STATE TOTALS
Approximate number of completed tests:
+1,600
33,894
Total positive tests:
+94
1,336
Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
+57
732
Patients requiring hospitalization:
+24
317
Patients hospitalized as of today:
-2
143
Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
+1
64
Deaths:
+7
57
Last Updated: 11:05 a.m. April 10, 2020
SOURCE: MN Department of Health

Of the 126 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Olmsted County, less than 10 percent of them have required hospitalization, county health officials said Friday.

People have required hospitalization in 12 of the cases. About half — 66 people — have fully recovered and no longer require isolation.

About a third of the cases are clustered, officials said. That actually helps them identify potential sources of virus infections.

A cluster is two or more confirmed cases of the virus among people in the same home or workplace.

Olmsted County has 18 clusters as of Friday, said Kari Etrheim, communications coordinator at Olmsted County Public Health. One new cluster was identified Thursday, and two of them on Wednesday, she said.

Of those 18 clusters, one is traced to an Olmsted County workplace in the last month.

Once a cluster is identified, county health officials reach out to the patient and people they have had contact with to advise them of ways to prevent further spread of the virus.

About 20 percent of Olmsted County cases are from community transmission -- meaning they can’t be immediately traced to other cases or travel.

Testing continues at the Graham Park site with more than 100 tests conducted there daily, Etrheim said.

