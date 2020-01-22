Rochester, MN (55902)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.