Mayo clinic announced Thursday that it has developed a test that can detect in clinical samples the virus that causes COVID-19.

The test, "Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS CoV-2), Molecular Detection" has been fully validated. Data from this test will be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for review and emergency use authorization. The SARS-CoV-2 virus causes COVID-19.

"This test should help ease some of the burden that is currently being felt at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health laboratories," William Morice II, president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, said in a statement. "We are doing everything we can to help relieve the burden during this time to provide answers for patients here in Rochester and around the world."

