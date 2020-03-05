...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH.
* WHERE...IN IOWA, CHICKASAW, FLOYD, MITCHELL, HOWARD,
WINNESHIEK AND FAYETTE COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, DODGE, OLMSTED,
MOWER AND FILLMORE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
Graham Briggs, Olmsted County Director of Public Health Services, speaks during a press conference discussing coronavirus and preparations underway by local and public health and health care system officials Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the City-County Government Center in downtown Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
As COVID-19 cases spread globally and across U.S., Olmsted County public health officials and area hospital leaders announced Thursday a shift in preparations for the infectious disease, planning for the possibility of a pandemic in the state and the area.
Currently, there have been no confirmed cases of the respiratory illness COVID-19 in the state, but that could change and officials today said they are planning for the possibility of the outbreak reaching the state.
"As the illness continues to spread globally and here in the U.S., interruption of the transmission becomes more challenging and could require public health departments to shift from isolating individual cases to community containment strategies," said Graham Briggs, Olmsted County director of public health service at a press conference at the Olmsted County Government Center.
The press conference also included Dr. Steven Adamson, a Olmsted County Medical Center physician and chair of the OMC infection control committee, and Dr. Pristish Tosh, a Mayo Clinic infectious disease physician.
Officials said they have shifted and escalated their approach, with officials from the city of Rochester, Federal Medical Center, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County Medical Center, Rochester International Airport and Rochester Public Schools having agreed to form a joint information to coordinate communication and messaging.
Matt, a graduate of Toledo University with a bachelor’s degree in English literature, got his start in journalism in the U.S. Army. For the last 16 years, he has worked at the PB and currently reports on politics and life.