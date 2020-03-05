...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
Graham Briggs, Olmsted County Director of Public Health Services, speaks during a press conference discussing coronavirus and preparations underway by local and public health and health care system officials Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the City-County Government Center in downtown Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
As COVID-19 cases spread globally and across the U.S., Olmsted County Public Health officials and area hospital leaders announced Thursday a shift in preparations for the infectious disease.
Currently, there have been no confirmed cases of the respiratory illness COVID-19 in the state, but that could change, and officials today said they are planning for the possibility of the outbreak reaching Minnesota.
"As the illness continues to spread globally and here in the U.S., interruption of the transmission becomes more challenging and could require public health departments to shift from isolating individual cases to community containment strategies," Graham Briggs, Olmsted County director of public health service, said during a press conference at the Olmsted County Government Center.
The press conference included Dr. Steven Adamson, an Olmsted Medical Center physician and chairman of the OMC infection control committee; and Dr. Pritish Tosh, a Mayo Clinic infectious disease physician.
Officials said they have shifted and escalated their approach, with officials from the city of Rochester, Federal Medical Center, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County Medical Center, Rochester International Airport and Rochester Public Schools having agreed to form a joint information center to coordinate communication and messaging.
Briggs said that if transmission of the disease does become widespread, there could be recommendations for “social distancing, events cancellation and temporary closures.”
He said community members should be considering possible scenarios if the coronavirus outbreak reaches the state. What would you do if your child care facility or school temporarily closes? How would you provide care to parents, children or others who are sick and you need to stay home for several days?
If there is community-wide transmission, do you have enough necessary items such as thermometers and prescription medicine. He said families should consider building up supplies of non-perishable food “over the next few weeks. This may make it easier to stay (at home) if you or family members become sick,” Briggs said.
“We don’t really know the parameters of how many people are going to get really sick with this or not,” Adamson said. “The biggest experience, of course, of this is in China. And only about 14 percent of the people who have confirmed cases there get significant illness.”
He said that was the good news. The bad news was that many of the cases are “subclinical,” in which an infected person with a slight sniffle or no symptoms at all could be walking around spreading the disease.
Adamson offered simple measures to help prevent the spread of the illness. Wash your hands “like you mean it.” If you have a cough, make sure you cover it. If you have elderly members in your family — those who are most vulnerable to the infection — stay away from them if you have a cold.
At the time of Thursday’s press conference, there have been more than 150 cases in the U.S. and at least 11 deaths. Globally, there have been more than 95,000 cases and 3,000 deaths in at least 80 countries.
“As we saw the outbreak spreading outside of China, that really indicated that the potential of pandemic becomes higher,” Tosh said.
Tosh said the “remarkable” cases out of Italy were unmistakable evidence of an outbreak. He said what triggered the shift to a pandemic approach is that the cases in Italy could not clearly be traced back to China. That meant there were “invisible chains of transmission from the epicenter in China” to Italy, he said.
Adamson said a person’s approach to the illness shouldn’t be any different than most viruses. If you are experiencing shortness of breath or suffering from chills with a fever, he advised a visit to the hospital. Don’t go to the hospital to be tested, he said, “because you’re worried that you might have this illness.” Most of “these things” are going to be mild and go away on their own.”
"I don't have any medicine for you," Adamson said. "If you're sick, stay home."
Officials said having a joint information center in place will ensure organizations across the community will have access to the latest COVID-19 information. They said taking Thursday’s step was seen as necessary so the public is not surprised if school closures and other steps are recommended.
“We don’t know if we are going to see a case of COVID-19 in the next few days or the next few weeks,” Briggs said. “But we can prepare as a community. At this point, we are ready if the virus is found here locally.”
Matt, a graduate of Toledo University with a bachelor’s degree in English literature, got his start in journalism in the U.S. Army. For the last 16 years, he has worked at the PB and currently reports on politics and life.