In an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, visitors to Mayo Clinic will be screened for respiratory illness.
On Sunday, Mayo Clinic announced new restrictions on visitors to Mayo campuses due to the respiratory illness.
At the Rochester campus, patients may have up to two visitors at a time. Although visitors aren’t restricted when they come and go, Mayo officials ask that the number of visits be limited.
As of Sunday, in Southwest Wisconsin, Mayo patients will be restricted to one visitor at a time. However, end-of-life care patients, pediatric patients and patients who have language barriers can have up to two visitors at a time.
Beginning Tuesday, for Mayo campuses in Southwest Minnesota, patients will be restricted to one visitor per person at hospitals and clinics. Exceptions will also be made for end-of-life care patients, pediatric patients and patients who need language services.
No visitors are allowed for patients at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla. The Florida Healthcare Incident Command System will consider exceptions to this policy on a case-by-case basis.
These policies will be updated as needed and can be found online at: https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-limiting-number-of-hospital-visitors-during-covid-19-response/