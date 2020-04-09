Rochester, MN (55902)

Today

Wind driven rain showers early then clear overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 27F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Wind driven rain showers early then clear overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 27F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.