There was a time when a person couldn't cough in a restaurant without the place going stony silent.
So it's natural for most people to associate a hard cough with COVID-19. But an even more consistent tell-tale marker of the respiratory illness is fever, says Mayo Clinic Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician.
Clements discussed with the PB the kaleidoscopic nature of the disease, at what point a sick person should go to the hospital, and how to treat a person at home who has COVID-19.
What do we know at this point are the symptoms of COVID 19?
Cough is one of the things we associate with this disease. The most common sign is fever. Most or nearly all get a fever.
But there are many other symptoms as well. We're seeing many patients with gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. And some patients are having strange symptoms like some alteration of their sense of taste and smell.
Is there one symptom that stands out, or do people usually get a collection of them?
Again, it masquerades as a lot of things. We've seen patients where we've said, 'this patient almost certainly must have COVID. They have everything.' And with multiple tests, it's not COVID. It's something else.
And the alternate is true as well. We can look at some illnesses and say, 'that doesn't look like what we expect COVID to look like.' And then it is, in fact, COVID once we test. So it is a challenging disease to just differentiate based on symptoms.
Can you manage the symptoms at home? And what should you do to manage them?
The vast majority of people with this disease manage at home with medications simply to help their symptoms. There are very few patients who actually need to be hospitalized with this. I think that's surprising to people, because we turn on the news and see what's happening in New York or in Italy and that is terrifying.
At what point should you seek medical attention?
There are two answers to this. First, if you have COVID or you have suspected COVID, then you should come in when you develop danger signs of the disease, things like not being able to breath, coughing up blood, developing chest pain, confusion or passing out.
Notably, it's not just fever alone. I don't know if you have had or your readers have had a fever illness as an adult or recently, but you feel just terrible. So there's no sort of higher level of fever that we would be worried about being dangerous in and of itself. People can generally manage that at home with medications.
The second part of that answer is, you need to seek emergency care for all the things that you would have sought it before. All around the country, we're seeing people who are not seeking medical emergency care, because they're worried about this infection and they're worried about clogging up an emergency department. And that's a travesty.
There are people who have died and are dying with preventable illness, because they waited too long to be seen or because they stayed at home while they're having severe symptoms like chest pains, severe abdominal pains or signs of stroke.
How do you care for somebody at home with COVID-19?
So if you're sick or if a loved one is sick, the most important thing is for them to seclude themselves. And you should make a plan to do that now. Where would you sleep and use a bathroom so other people are not going into that space.
If you were to get sick, you should have a way to get a supply of food over the course of two or four weeks. And you should also have medication on hand including for fever and cough and a thermometer to be able to monitor your temperature.
It's important to realize that people shouldn't change any medications that are prescribed to them without talking to their doctor. And the person who is secluded shouldn't share any personal items with anyone else in the household like your dishes, towels or sheets.
If the person who is secluded has to leave their secluded area for any reason or be around some person, they should definitely be wearing a cloth mask. And make sure to clean everything that the person who is sick touches.