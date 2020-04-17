Dr. Andrew Badley is an infectious disease expert and chairman of Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Research Task Force. He answered questions Friday about research efforts underway at Mayo Clinic in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s news today about BioSig Technologies’ Vicromax treatment. What’s the potential of that drug at this point?
Any drug that we bring into clinical trials at Mayo Clinic, we think has a realistic chance of causing some benefit to our patients. This drug has already been in patients for the treatment of Heptatis C, it has shown safety in those patients ... and if you take the same drug and put it in a test tube and use it to treat SARS-CoV-2, it has activity against that virus. So we are hopeful that it will have activity in patients.
I understand there are several possible treatments, half a dozen or more, entering clinical trials. Do you assess any of those as being more promising than others?
I think it’s premature to conclude which ones are going to be better. There are a number of drugs that are entering clinical trials — well in excess of half a dozen or so. I’m aware of at least 30 or 40 different drugs that are either in patients or soon to be in patients. Mayo has been very careful in terms of selecting which trials we’re proceeding with, and right now we have about six trials open in Mayo Clinic Rochester for treatment of patients with COVID disease.
Can you tell me about any of those six? What stage of the game are those at?
There are two broad classes of therapies that we’re trying. The first class is drugs that target the virus and they are meant to block virus replication. We have some trials already initiated and other trials that are soon to start. The other class of drugs that we’re looking at are some called immunomodulators. These are drugs that target the inflammation that occurs in patients with COVID disease. It’s the inflammation which causes some patients to get sick and end up in the intensive care unit. This class of drugs is intended to block that inflammation and allow patients to get better on their own.
The big national question now is what’s a reasonable time frame to hope for development of a vaccine.
It depends what you mean by hope for a vaccine. There are a number of vaccines that are being developed and I anticipate that these vaccines will be being tested in humans by early fall. There’s already one vaccine that has been tested in humans, made by a company called Moderna. … That is not the same as having a vaccine that we know is protective and so it’ll take quite some time to execute the trials to determine if they’re effective.
What’s the biggest misunderstanding that you see people have about the development of a vaccine?
The assumption they’ll work. We have a lot of reason for optimism that they will work, but I think a healthy degree of equipoise is warranted for any experimental therapy, including a vaccine.
There’s still a lot to learn about this virus. What remains unknown about the mechanism behind COVID-19 that would explain why it appears worse in patients who have metabolic disorders, such as diabetes?
We know that different infections and different viruses can cause different disease outcomes in different patient populations. For example, in patients who are infected with HIV, some people control the virus on their own and some people get very, very sick very quickly. And we now know, because we’ve studied that virus for 30 years, that there are host generic factors which make a difference in how the disease manifests. And it is probable that in the case of SARS-CoV-2 … that there will be a similar kind of relationship. We don’t yet know what those genetic factors or host factors are that mean you’re going to get very sick and possibly die, or that mean you won’t get sick.
Evidently there is some debate in the medical community now whether to treat COVID-19 as though it’s a respiratory disorder or to treat it as a novel form of hypoxia, interrupting the oxygen intake in the red blood vessels. Are you learning how these cases should be treated?
I think that’s an interesting point for discussion. When a patient is first exposed to SARS-CoV-2, if they become infected, in most cases, they are asymptomatic. Over a period of days they may progress to have some symptoms, and over a period of days they may progress to have pneumonia, and over a period of days they may progress to become critically ill and require life support. I think that the best treatment depends upon where you are in the disease progression. The period of time where you’re feeling pretty well and the virus is replicating, I think it’s very appropriate to target it as a viral infection. Later on, when you have inflammation and you’re starting to get sicker, and you might be entering into the ICU, that is a time when looking at oxygen delivery and inflammatory responses is probably a good therapeutic target.
What’s emerging in your understanding of this virus, and mutations, and the potential that people have to be reinfected?
When people are infected by any virus or any bacteria, the host immune response kicks in. There’s three elements to the host immune response: One is what’s called the innate defense mechanisms. Two is called the humeral or antibody response. And three is called the cellular response. With SARS-CoV-2, or influenza, or any virus, all three elements are activated. Those immune responses are targeted to prevent that infection from getting worse in an individual. After you recover from infection, the antibodies that you develop still target the virus, but we don’t yet know if they neutralize the virus. The way to tell if an antibody neutralizes a virus is, in a test tube, take the virus, put it on a cell and do that with or without the antibody. If the antibody prevents the cell from being infected, it’s neutralized. We don’t yet know if the antibodies produced to COVID infection are neutralizing, and if they are, it should be protective for subsequent infection. If they are not, they might not be. And so we have to carefully understand this area to get that level of understanding.