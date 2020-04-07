Mayo Clinic began girding itself last month for the coming wave of COVID-19 patients when it announced it was deferring all elective care and non-emergency appointments for the next eight weeks.
Dr. Pritish Tosh, the clinic's infectious diseases expert, talked to the PB about preparations for the predicted surge of patients, even as some forecasting models predict that the U.S. may need fewer hospital beds, ventilators and other equipment.
Is it possible that Mayo and some other hospitals in the U.S. are over-prepared or have dedicated too much capacity to COVID-19 patients because of what the models are now showing.
Modeling can be useful to help give some sense of what's ahead. But there's a lot of limitations of what a model can tell you. There's a lot of assumptions that need to be made when you're using a model. And some of the things that may apply to a city like New York City may not necessarily apply to a city like Rochester.
There are things you can't predict in these models. Yes, models are helpful in giving an idea of what a pandemic will look like, but that doesn't stop the need for good contingency planning for staff, space and supplies when it comes to hospital preparedness.
Do you expect the surge of patients to be less than was originally forecast for Mayo Clinic?
I certainly hope that is the case, but there are things that we cannot predict that may still happen. We're continuing to push our preparedness efforts. If it means that we are over-prepared for this pandemic, that's great. But it also means that we are more prepared for the next pandemic.
The U.S surgeon general warned us over the weekend that this week was "going to be our Pearl Harbor." Gov. Tim Walz talked about "dark days ahead." Yet, I emerged more hopeful on Monday because I heard New York may have reached its peak of confirmed COVID-19 cases and may be at the beginning of a downward slope. How do you reconcile these impressions?
Tosh: I think we're all hopeful that in New York City, which is driving a lot of the epidemiological numbers for the U.S. and the world right now, the number of cases has peaked. You have to remember that peak, even if we're coming down, that means that patients are still in the hospital. So, in the coming weeks, after the peak is where you have the most strain on the hospital system.
My anticipation is with New York City sort of being on the leading edge of the U.S. epidemic, there's other places in the country that will peak later. Potentially, that'll be us in Minnesota.
This is not the time to relax. This is the time where, if we have our enemy in a corner, we need to keep doing what we're doing. This is not the time to let up, so we can make good use of this momentum.
Is Saint Mary's Hospital going to be used to treat COVID-19 patients and Methodist all other patients.
We're doing what we can in Rochester to cohort the COVID positive patients in the fewest number of units as possible. Certainly, if somebody comes to another part of our hospital that isn't one of the cohorting units and eventually found out to have COVID, then we need to make some decisions about whether it is best to move the person. So, we're making efforts to cohort the patients as best we can.
How many patients is Mayo currently treating for COVID-19? And how big do you expect the surge to be at this point?
I can't give details about specific patients. But we are continuing to take care of patients throughout the Mayo Clinic enterprise, including here in Rochester.
I understand Mayo and other hospitals run tabletop exercises for infectious disease outbreaks in the same way that military leaders do to prepare for conflicts. Has that helped Mayo prepare for the pandemic?
We have done many tabletop exercises related to novel infections and do them all the time. And we've certainly learned a lot from those. But even the ones that don't deal with infectious disease preparedness also help us in other ways.
For example, if we're looking at some sort of mass casualty event and need to push our capacity to take care of those, a lot of the lessons learned also apply to when your'e trying to improve your capacity taking care of infectious diseases. We have learned a lot from them.