Wanted: Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and are willing to donate their plasma.
Days after it was reported that Mayo Clinic was leading a national trial to use donated plasma as a treatment for those suffering from the fast-moving, sometimes deadly respiratory disease, Dr. Michael Joyner, the Mayo doctor leading the program, called it a "hopeful, plausible strategy" for battling the pandemic.
"It has worked in the past with other infectious diseases," he said. "But the most important thing is for people who are recovering from a confirmed case of COVID-19 to contact their provider or local blood collection center."
Joyner said the goal of the plasma therapy is to prevent sick people from ending up in the ICU or to accelerate patients in ICU out of it, thereby relieving pressure on the health care system.
The cooperative effort involves 40 institutions in 20 states, with Mayo leading the project.
"Our main goal over the next weeks is to ramp up delivery of this product across the country," Joyner said in a conference call with regional and state media.
Joyner suggested that the speed involved in putting the trial together was nothing short of remarkable. What usually takes 18 months in terms of setting up the trial has taken 18 days.
The task is being tackled with a sense of urgency because of the contagious nature of the virus. Minnesota health officials reported Monday that 51 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total just shy of 1,000. Of those who tested positive, 470 no longer need to be isolated.
But the effort is also being energized by the "promising" case reports emerging from China, as well as hopeful anecdotal evidence from hospitals in New York and Houston.
Joyner said the challenge isn't going to be sparking interest in the effort. He predicted there will be plenty of former COVID-19 patients willing to be donors.
The challenge will be identifying those donors, getting them scheduled to donate, and getting "the ball rolling so we have a steady supply of this product to treat patients," he said.
"The big bottleneck is not interest in the project," he added. "The big bottleneck is (the process) for potential donors."
Joyner was asked how the therapy could contribute toward returning people's lives to normalcy.
He compared it to the 1957 flu epidemic, which reportedly caused 1 million to 2 million deaths worldwide. That epidemic had two waves to it. This pandemic will likely have a second wave, but not as bad as the current one. The plasma therapy will be helpful in battling the end of the current wave and "very helpful" in the event of a second one.
"This disease isn't magically going to go away anytime soon," he said. "There are still going to be sporadic outbreaks in cases until there is a vaccine."