Minnesota COVID deaths jump to 9

  • Updated
Virus
An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)
 

COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota

COUNTY
TOTAL CASES
TODAY'S NEW CASES
Dodge
8
+1
Fillmore
7
+1
Freeborn
0
-
Goodhue
3
+1
Houston
0
-
Mower
12
+1
Olmsted
51
+4
Steele
6
-
Wabasha
6
+2
Winona
5
+1
STATE TOTALS
Approximate number of completed tests:
18,822
+1,165
Total positive tests:
576
+73
Patients requiring hospitalization:
92
+17
Patients hospitalized as of today:
56
+17
Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
24
+8
Deaths:
10
+1
Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
260
+8
Last Updated: 11:03 a.m. March 30, 2020
SOURCE: MN Department of Health

ST. PAUL — Nine people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, state health officials reported on Sunday, March 29.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 503 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota in a Sunday morning update. That includes 252 people who no longer need to be isolated and 39 cases of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.

The 62 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced Sunday is the biggest single-day jump in confirmed new cases since March 23 when MDH reported 66 news confirmed cases.

Cases have now been confirmed in 45 Minnesota counties. Cottonwood, Douglas, Isanti and Otter Tail reported their first cases Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health has scheduled a telephone conference update at 2 p.m.

The total death toll has nearly doubled since a fifth death was reported by state health officials Saturday.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.

