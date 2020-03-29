Minnesota COVID deaths jump to 9
COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota
|COUNTY
|Dodge
|Fillmore
|Freeborn
|Goodhue
|Houston
|Mower
|Olmsted
|Steele
|Wabasha
|Winona
|STATE TOTALS
|Approximate number of completed tests:
|Total positive tests:
|Patients requiring hospitalization:
|Patients hospitalized as of today:
|Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
|Deaths:
|Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
|Last Updated: 11:03 a.m. March 30, 2020
|SOURCE: MN Department of Health
ST. PAUL — Nine people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, state health officials reported on Sunday, March 29.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 503 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota in a Sunday morning update. That includes 252 people who no longer need to be isolated and 39 cases of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.
The 62 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced Sunday is the biggest single-day jump in confirmed new cases since March 23 when MDH reported 66 news confirmed cases.
Cases have now been confirmed in 45 Minnesota counties. Cottonwood, Douglas, Isanti and Otter Tail reported their first cases Sunday.
The Minnesota Department of Health has scheduled a telephone conference update at 2 p.m.
The total death toll has nearly doubled since a fifth death was reported by state health officials Saturday.
