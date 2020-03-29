You are the owner of this article.
Minnesota COVID deaths jump to 9

An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)
 

COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota

Source: Minnesota Department of Health

County Cases
Dodge 7
Fillmore 6
Goodhue 2
Houston 0
Mower 11
Olmsted 47
Wabasha 4
Winona 4
Last Updated: March 29, 2020

ST. PAUL — Nine people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, state health officials reported on Sunday, March 29.

The state added 62 cases Sunday, including four additional deaths from the virus. The new confirmed case count stands at 503.

The Minnesota Department of Health has scheduled a telephone conference update at 2 p.m.

The total death toll has nearly doubled since a fifth death was reported by state health officials Saturday. The jump of 62 cases is the second-largest single-day case increase since March 23, when 66 additional cases were confirmed by MDH.

