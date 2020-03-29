Minnesota COVID deaths jump to 9
COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota
|County
|Cases
|Dodge
|7
|Fillmore
|6
|Goodhue
|2
|Houston
|0
|Mower
|11
|Olmsted
|47
|Wabasha
|4
|Winona
|4
|Last Updated: March 29, 2020
ST. PAUL — Nine people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, state health officials reported on Sunday, March 29.
The state added 62 cases Sunday, including four additional deaths from the virus. The new confirmed case count stands at 503.
The Minnesota Department of Health has scheduled a telephone conference update at 2 p.m.
The total death toll has nearly doubled since a fifth death was reported by state health officials Saturday. The jump of 62 cases is the second-largest single-day case increase since March 23, when 66 additional cases were confirmed by MDH.
John Molseed
General Assignment Reporter
John joined the Post Bulletin in May 2018. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 2004 with degrees in Journalism and Japanese. Away from the office, John plays banjo, brews beer, bikes and is looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter “b.”
