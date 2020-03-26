  • 43°
centerpiece

Minnesota records second death in state from coronavirus

  • Updated
Virus
An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)
 

COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota

Source: Minnesota Department of Health

County Cases
Dodge 5
Fillmore 3
Goodhue 1
Houston 0
Mower 10
Olmsted 29
Wabasha 4
Winona 4
Last Updated: March 25, 2020

ST. PAUL — Minnesota has recorded its second death from coronavirus on Thursday, March 26. The individual was a resident of Ramsey County in their 80s.

"We share our condolences with the family and friends of the deceased person," the Minnesota Department of Health said in a statement, "and we will continue to work hard to prevent additional illnesses and deaths in Minnesota. All Minnesotans can help us in this work by following the state’s guidance to stay at home, practice social distancing and be diligent about washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes."

The state recorded an additional 59 cases on Thursday, bring the new total to 346. The confirmed case count is widely believed to be undercounted.

Testing jumped by nearly 1,500 tests on Thursday. Private labs conducted 991 tests and the state conducted 484 tests. 12,950 Minnesotans have been tested so far.

Kandiyohi, Sibley and and Wilkin counties all recorded cases for the first time. Olmsted County jumped by eight cases in a single day.

This is a developing story.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.

MDH COVID-19 hotline: (651) 201-3920.

School and childcare hotline: (651) 297-1304 or (800) 657-3504.

MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News - Answer Man

News - Heard on the Street

News - Public Safety

Obituaries

Photo Galleries

Sponsored Content