Rochester, MN (55902)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.