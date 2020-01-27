Two Minnesotans who were evaluated for coronavirus infection have tested negative for the respiratory illness.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab tests were negative in both cases.
No cases have been confirmed in Minnesota, according to the state health department.
The MDH advises anyone who has recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the outbreak was identified, to watch for symptoms. Anyone who recently traveled there who experiences fever, cough or another acute illness should contact a healthcare provider as soon as possible and mention that travel.
MDH advises to take steps to prevent spreading any respiratory disease by covering your cough; staying home if you are sick; and washing your hands frequently.
For more information, the department has an information page online about the disease.