One of the last public events scheduled in Rochester was shut down at the last minute by order of the city over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Instead of talking to potential customers about boats or siding on Friday afternoon, more than 60 vendors at Rochester Home & Lifestyles show were packing up their booths at Graham Arena.
Show organizer Brad Hansan said the City of Rochester came in about 15 minutes before the first day of the show was set to begin and ordered it closed down following the state emergency COVID-19 health guidelines of not allowing any groups of 250 of more gather.
"I have to follow the guidelines," said Hansan. "A lot of vendors were upset."
He said many of the vendors, like landscapers and boat dock sellers, rely on shows like his to book customers for the spring and summer.
"This will cause a ripple effect," he added.
The show, which was in its second year, was scheduled to run from Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon. Hansan said an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people usually attend the show.
With the demand for cleaning supplies at an all-time high, Carolyn Ryan of Goodhue was looking forward to a lucrative weekend.
"I hoping I could service a lot of people this weekend," said Ryan who is a sales representative for Norwex. Norwex makes environmentally friendly cleaning products, like hand soaps, laundry detergent and antibacterial microfiber cleaning cloths as well as towels, bibs and other items.
She had just been a vendor in the AgriNews Farm Show earlier in the week. While dismantling her booth, she was notified that the Progressive Northwest Sportshow, the next show she was scheduled to attend, on the weekend of April 2, was also cancelled.
While the Rochester cancellation was disappointing, Ryan said she understood why the show was shut down.
A resigned Ryan said, "It is what it is," as she packed up the final box of her samples.
For Hansan, who had worked a year to put the show together, it was certainly unfortunate turn of events.
"This is my family. I hate disappointing my family," he said. "My question is when will everything get back to normal. We live in a product-based world. We assume all those products will always be there."