COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota
|County
|Cases
|Dodge
|5
|Fillmore
|3
|Goodhue
|1
|Houston
|0
|Mower
|10
|Olmsted
|29
|Wabasha
|4
|Winona
|4
|Last Updated: March 25, 2020
The number of Olmsted County residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus rose by eight Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 29, Olmsted County Public Health Department officials said today.
In Minnesota, there was an increase of 69 reported cases, bringing to 346 the number of confirmed cases. The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed that a second person died of the virus.
Of the 29 county cases, 19 were exposed to the virus through traveling, seven said it wasn't through travel and three couldn't confirm it either way.
"We are seeing local transmission in Olmsted County to a degree now," said Graham Briggs, Olmsted County's director of public health. "I think we're increasing transmission in Minnesota like a number of other states are, and that includes in Olmsted County."
The new numbers came a day after Gov. Tim Walz imposed a shelter-in-place order, asking people to stay at home if they are not working at essential business or grocery shopping.
The range in age for the Olmsted cases is 19 to 77, with the median age being 42.4 years.
The Graham Park Collaborative Collection Site collected 107 tests on Wednesday, officials said.
Worldwide, there have been 510,000 COVID-19 cases with more than 23,000 deaths, officials said.