COVID-19 virus

Photo: Pixabay

COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota

COUNTY
TOTAL CASES
TODAY'S NEW CASES
Dodge
10
-
Fillmore
9
+1
Freeborn
5
+3
Goodhue
4
-
Houston
0
-
Mower
15
+1
Olmsted
66
+5
Steele
6
-
Wabasha
6
-
Winona
11
+1
STATE TOTALS
Approximate number of completed tests:
22,934
+1,743
Total positive tests:
742
+53
Patients requiring hospitalization:
138
+16
Patients hospitalized as of today:
75
+21
Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
38
+11
Deaths:
18
+1
Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
373
+31
Last Updated: 11:05 a.m. April 2, 2020
SOURCE: MN Department of Health

An Olmsted County resident died from complications of the COVID-19 virus, county public health officials announced Thursday.

The person was in their 90s and a resident of a long-term congregate-care facility, said Graham Briggs, director of Olmsted County Public Health.

Olmsted County has had 66 confirmed cases, an increase of five from Wednesday. Of those cases, 18 people have required hospitalization due to the illness.

Health officials said the death is a reminder that the virus poses a serious public health risk. Briggs said evidence from San Francisco and Washington state show social-distancing techniques are effective in slowing the spread of the virus and warned that the activity seen locally could be a “calm before the storm.”

“It really does take the whole community doing it together,” Briggs said of social distancing. “We can impact transmission, but we must do it as a whole community.”

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
4
0