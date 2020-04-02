COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota
|COUNTY
|Dodge
|Fillmore
|Freeborn
|Goodhue
|Houston
|Mower
|Olmsted
|Steele
|Wabasha
|Winona
|STATE TOTALS
|Approximate number of completed tests:
|Total positive tests:
|Patients requiring hospitalization:
|Patients hospitalized as of today:
|Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
|Deaths:
|Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
|Last Updated: 11:05 a.m. April 2, 2020
|SOURCE: MN Department of Health
An Olmsted County resident died from complications of the COVID-19 virus, county public health officials announced Thursday.
The person was in their 90s and a resident of a long-term congregate-care facility, said Graham Briggs, director of Olmsted County Public Health.
Olmsted County has had 66 confirmed cases, an increase of five from Wednesday. Of those cases, 18 people have required hospitalization due to the illness.
Health officials said the death is a reminder that the virus poses a serious public health risk. Briggs said evidence from San Francisco and Washington state show social-distancing techniques are effective in slowing the spread of the virus and warned that the activity seen locally could be a “calm before the storm.”
“It really does take the whole community doing it together,” Briggs said of social distancing. “We can impact transmission, but we must do it as a whole community.”