The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Olmsted County jumped to 76 from 66 on Friday. That comes a day after health officials confirmed the county's first death related to the virus.
Of those cases, 49 are active cases, with 10 people being hospitalized for the illness. As of Friday, 27 county residents had recovered from the virus, said Kari Etrheim, communications coordinator at Olmsted County Public Health.
The active cases include 11 clusters — meaning cases in which two or more members of the same household or residential facility have tested positive.
More than 19 percent of the cases in the county are believed to be the result of community spread of the disease, Etrheim added.
The Olmsted County Medical Reserve Corps is helping interview people in those clusters to understand the setting that led to multiple infections and to provide medical advice to help prevent the spread of the illness.
The Olmsted County Medical Reserve Corps is made up of community members with medical training and experience who assist county health workers in carrying out various duties. Currently, the Olmsted County corps has 40 members. Twenty-six are volunteers who joined since the coronavirus outbreak and are awaiting orientation training.
Corps members have performed various duties during this epidemic, including interviewing patients, providing translation services, assisting at the Graham Park testing site and answering phones, Etrheim said.
Medical staff at the Graham Park testing site conducted 104 tests Thursday, she added.
So far, about 66 percent of the people tested at the county sites were Olmsted County residents. The tests are processed in Mayo Clinic labs. About 2 percent of people tested at the sites have been confirmed to have COVID-19 which is slightly lower than the state average of about 3 percent.