Olmsted County's first confirmed case of COVID-19 involves a patient in their 50s, who is recovering at home.
Kris Ehresmann, Infectious Disease Division director in the Minnesota Department of Health, said the person, who is not identified, had the onset of symptoms on March 5, following international travel, and sought health care and was tested for the coronavirus on March 9.
"This individual was symptomatic for a time at work and we are working with the workplace," Ehresmann said. She did not name the employer, but said the potential exposure of others to the virus was fairly limited. "While there is workplace exposure, we're not looking at thousands of people," she said.
Ehresmann was speaking during a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at which she also described another incidence of COVID-19, in Ramsey County.
