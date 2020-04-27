In 2016, an immigrant detention center in Eloy, Ariz., was the epicenter of one of the largest measles outbreaks in the U.S. in nearly two decades.
At the time, Graham Briggs, director of Olmsted County Public Health, was administrator for infectious diseases and epidemiology in the Health Services Department in Pinal County, where the outbreak was centered.
Through public information campaigns and contact tracing, the outbreak was contained to 32 cases.
Here in Minnesota, Briggs is now employing similar methods to track cases of COVID-19 — a less infectious but more deadly disease. As of Sunday, Olmsted County has thus far had 239 confirmed cases.
Officials tracking who might be infected face obstacles including stigma about the illness, uncooperative patients and language barriers.
“Contact tracing” is a process in which public health officials identify people who have had contact with a person who has knowingly been infected with a contagious disease.
Briggs referred to the public health employees doing contact tracing as “disease detectives.” Their job is to determine who someone infected with COVID-19 may have spread the illness to.
First, public health officials interview the person who has the virus. They determine who lives with that person, who works with them and who has had other close contact with them. Health officials then reach out to those people to suggest they get tested and help them people prepare for treatment or quarantine.
Briggs said that process needs to balance the infected person’s privacy with public health.
Public health staff, who would normally be working at events and schools as part of their day-to-day duties, are now interviewing COVID-19 patients and piecing together lists of people who might have been exposed to the virus.
“It’s kind of a fine line of making sure people are informed and aware of the risk (of exposure), and at the same time not revealing the individual who put them at risk,” Briggs said.
While some people who do contract the virus might be willing to contact people themselves, that’s not something everyone is comfortable doing. , Briggs said public health staff are trained to sensitively provide information about testing, quarantine and other health care issues.
“I like the idea of having people who are professionally trained,” Briggs said. “I think it really helps to have somebody put them at ease and make an uncomfortable situation as comfortable as it can be.”
However, in some cases, people aren’t always forthcoming with information. That’s where the detective part comes into play.
“If they get very detailed about one week, but not very detailed about another week, we know we need to do some more checking on where that person might have been,” Briggs said. “Sometimes it’s a gut call.”
In those cases, health officials sometimes contact law enforcement to see if the person might have been incarcerated.
Health officials tracking contacts also need to decide where to draw the line at identifying people who are considered exposed. For example, if a person who tested positive visited a grocery store in the past week, health officials might put up out public notice to people who have shopped at that store. The notice will include public health contact information and symptoms for the disease health officials are concerned about.
Briggs said that’s what he did in Arizona during the measles outbreak. With COVID-19, health officials are instead urging the public to take general precautions while public health officials work on tracing who have had close contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19.
For some illnesses, the stigma around it can mean the carrier is reluctant to be forthcoming. Briggs likened it to contact tracing for syphilis or tuberculosis.
Olmsted County Public Health currently has five staff members routinely working on contact tracing for the coronavirus. Another five are partially trained and could be put to work on it within about a week. About another 10 people have been identified for training, if a surge in cases requires their services, too.