COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota
|COUNTY
|Dodge
|Fillmore
|Freeborn
|Goodhue
|Houston
|Mower
|Olmsted
|Steele
|Wabasha
|Winona
|STATE TOTALS
|Approximate number of completed tests:
|Total positive tests:
|Patients requiring hospitalization:
|Patients hospitalized as of today:
|Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
|Deaths:
|Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
|Last Updated: 11:03 a.m. March 30, 2020
|SOURCE: MN Department of Health
As the biggest population center, Olmsted County continues to wrack up the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeastern Minnesota, but in amounts that suggest that the disease has gained a narrow foothold in the region.
On Monday, the number of coronavirus infections in Olmsted County rose by 17 over the weekend and Monday, bringing the total number to 51. At the same time, 16 people in the county have recovered and are no longer in isolation, suggesting the number of sick people is level.
The number of cases attributable to community transmission is 17%, an official said, meaning the infections could not be traced to international travel or known COVID-19 cases.
Kari Etrheim, communications coordinator for Olmsted County Public Health, called it a "hopeful" sign that so few tests were coming back positive for COVID-19, given the relatively large amount of testing Mayo Clinic and the community are doing.
"It is hopeful," she said. "We're not seeing a great big increase in local cases."
Meanwhile, Fillmore County recorded its first case of the coronavirus infection in a young person.
The case involves a girl between the ages of 10 and 19 who likely contracted the disease locally, said Jessica Erickson, Fillmore County's director of nursing.
The girl is recovering at home, Erickson said. The case brings the number of people diagnosed with the disease in Fillmore County to seven. The county's first case was reported March 20, 10 days ago.
Goodhue County also confirmed its third case, a resident in their 40s who was in contact with a known positive case.
Other Southeastern Minnesota counties to record coronavirus infections include Winona (5), Fillmore (7), Mower (12), Steele (6), Dodge (8), Goodhue (3) and Wabasha 6.