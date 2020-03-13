RED WING — The Prairie Island Tribal Council has released the following statement Friday, March 13, reflecting their current policy concerning the coronavirus, according to Rayanna Lennes, communications manager for the Prairie Island Indian Community.
“The health, safety, and wellbeing of our Tribal members, team members, and guests is our highest priority as we monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation, and make decisions that impact our Tribe and our business.
“We have a response team that is continually assessing the latest information and managing our response. That team, which includes representatives from both the Prairie Island Indian Community and Treasure Island Resort & Casino, is approaching the situation from a variety of perspectives, including emergency operations, health care, facilities management, human resources, and communications. Our response team is in constant contact with state and local health officials, and we continue to follow their guidance along with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We remain confident in the preventative measures and action steps we are taking and will continue to monitor for any changes to official guidance.
“Prevention is always our best defense. Our existing policies and the guidance we are following, are geared toward preventing the spread of any infectious illness, whether that is the seasonal flu or something like the coronavirus. We have taken steps to increase our already rigorous cleaning and sanitation efforts, including supplementing our supply of hand-sanitizer and adding even more dispensers in the workplace. And we are reminding team members and guests to follow practical preventative measures outlined by the CDC to prevent the spread of illness.
“Per the current guidelines offered by the Minnesota Department of Health, we have not taken any steps to cancel large-group gatherings, including concerts at Treasure Island Resort and Casino or any Prairie Island Indian Community events. We have taken specific action to reduce threats to our residents in Tinta Wita Tipi since they are in the highest-risk category.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate our response efforts, making any enhancements as necessary."
