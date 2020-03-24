Realtors association asks membership to skip open houses

COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota
Source: Minnesota Department of Health
|County
|Cases
|Dodge
|3
|Fillmore
|3
|Goodhue
|0
|Houston
|0
|Mower
|6
|Olmsted
|18
|Wabasha
|1
|Winona
|0
|Last Updated: March 24, 2020
Updated: March 24, 2020 @ 8:57 pm
