  • 43°

Realtors association asks membership to skip open houses

  • Updated
House, Real Estate Sign, Sale.

House, Real Estate Sign, Sale.

ST. PAUL — Realtors, almost by definition, live to sell, but the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors is making an unusual request: Cool it.

SPAAR, which is based in Maplewood, issued a public notice to its membership on Tuesday, March 24, asking Realtors not to host open houses in person. As of Monday, NorthstarMLS also suspended the listing of open houses through its database until further notice.

In a statement, SPAAR President Patrick Ruble said the association is joining Minnesota Realtors and Minneapolis Realtors in calling for a time-out for an indefinite period of time.

“Our highest priority has to be the health and well-being of Realtors, consumers and the larger community,” Ruble said.

If an agent still wants an in-person showing, Realtors are advised to drive separately, allow only one client into the property at a time, use hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting, keep lights on to lessen the risk of touch, and keep doors open to pantries, cupboards and closets. They are also recommend that buyers tour the property online, with the agent acting as navigator.

As a public service, we have opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.

 

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0

COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota

Source: Minnesota Department of Health

County Cases
Dodge 3
Fillmore 3
Goodhue 0
Houston 0
Mower 6
Olmsted 18
Wabasha 1
Winona 0
Last Updated: March 24, 2020
Event closures and cancellations related to the coronavirus

CovidHelp: Free food, connections to resources during coronavirus closures

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News - Answer Man

News - Heard on the Street

News - Public Safety

Obituaries

Photo Galleries

Sponsored Content