Testing continues for COVID-19 as the number of recovered patients now outnumbers active cases in Olmsted County and statewide.
As of Monday, 143 people in Olmsted County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Of those, 81 people had recovered and no longer need isolation, while 62 of the cases are active. About a dozen of those patients have required hospitalization. Two people in Olmsted County have died from the virus.
That’s an increase of 17 cases over the weekend, which is about the same pace of positive test results health officials have seen the past couple weeks.
“We aren’t seeing that huge, exponential increase,” said Kari Etrheim, communications coordinator at Olmsted County Public Health.
Testing slowed at the county’s Graham Park testing site, with a total of 226 people tested there Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The slowdown is due in part to a snowstorm that hit the area Sunday.
Despite the weather, 57 people were screened there Sunday. The temporary facility didn’t open until noon Monday due to the weather, Etrheim said.
Statewide, the number of people having recovered from the virus also surpassed the number of active cases. There are 808 active cases in Minnesota, with 842 people having recovered, Etrheim said.
“I think it’s a positive sign that we have more recovered cases than active cases,” she said.