Rochester area church and faith communities are facing their own set of challenges as COVID-19 spreads: How to practice their faith and worship as a body at a time when public health experts are recommending that people keep their distance.

Rochester churches have within the last day or so issued recommendations and new strategies aimed at minimizing the chances of infection when they hold services.

Churches will now become hand-shake and hug-free zones. Instead, members are encouraged to greet each other with a smile and an elbow bump. Vulnerable adults, including people over 70 or with serious medical conditions, are being asked to consider not attending classes or services.

Offertory plates will no longer be passed. Instead, giving stations will be established. Extra care will be taken during Communion, when people are often in close proximity.

The Rev. John Vollrath, pastor of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Eyota, said it wasn't the coronavirus alone that prompted his church council to develop the directives. Some church members have been sickened by "serious strains of influenza." Three members were laid low by pneumonia.

"It's not just COVID-19," Vollrath said. "We're addressing influenza and viruses in general."

The new directives from churches were posted on websites or sent via email around the time that the World Health Organization declared the coronarvirus outbreak a global pandemic and Olmsted County announced its first confirmed case. But church leaders say the measures have been under discussion for several days.

Leaders say the coronavirus strikes at the heart of what faith communities do and did not completely rule out the possibility of suspending church gatherings if the situation deteriorates.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that the elderly are especially susceptible to this virus," said Pastor Dave Berg of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester in an email to church members describing the new "worship and gathering" changes.

"They advise us against gathering in large crowds and close personal contact. Unfortunately, this is something that we do on regular basis as a community of faith," he said.

Autumn Ridge Church published the changes on its website Wednesday. The Rev. Rick Henderson, who was appointed senior pastor only a week ago, will be addressing the congregation for the first time on Sunday. Henderson said the discussion about how the church should respond to the virus was sparked by a church member who is part of the medical community.

He said the idea of temporarily discontinuing church gatherings and live-streaming services exclusively was discussed. He said it's not something the church wants to do, but will "should it become necessary."

"Nothing is going to stop us from holding services," he said. "But should those in authority say, 'please, cancel all large group gatherings.' We're already prepared to do so, even though we don't want to have to do that."

Vollrath said his church saw a drop in attendance at a Lenten supper and service Wednesday night. He said the disease could take a toll and become a "major concern" for smaller congregations that rely on attendance for making budget. But he said his church would rather err on the side of caution.

"I never want to do a funeral for a member where the funeral could have been easily prevented," Vollrath said. "For our older members, for those with respiratory issues, this is a life and death matter, so we're going to to use every precaution."