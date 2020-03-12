Christ United Methodist Church became the first Rochester area church to close its doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, cancelling in-person worship until further notice in favor of livestreaming its services.

The Rev. Elizabeth Macauley, Christ United Methodist's lead pastor, said the decision was made after consulting with medical personnel.

"We've been hearing about the power of social distancing at this time in order to contain the spread of the virus," Macauley said. "My thought and thought of our leaders is: If we can do anything to relieve the burden of the spread of this virus, that's what we're going to do."

The decision underscores the challenge area churches and faith communities face as the coronavirus spreads: How to practice their faith and worship as a body at a time when public health experts are recommending that people keep their distance.

In the last few days, Rochester churches have issued recommendations and new strategies aimed at minimizing the chances of infection when they hold services.

Churches will now become hand-shake and hug-free zones. Instead, members are encouraged to greet each other with a smile and an elbow bump. Vulnerable adults, including people older than 70 or with serious medical conditions, are being asked to consider not attending classes or services.

COVID-19 outbreak hits area businesses hard The COVID-19 virus is raising temperatures throughout the hospitality industry, particularly…

Offertory plates will no longer be passed. Instead, "giving stations" will be established. Extra care will be taken during Communion, when people are often in close proximity.

The Rev. Jon Vollrath, pastor of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Eyota, said it wasn't the coronavirus alone that prompted his church council to develop the directives. Some church members have been sickened by "serious strains of influenza." Three members were laid low by pneumonia.

"It's not just COVID-19," Vollrath said. "We're addressing influenza and viruses in general."

The new directives from churches were posted on websites or sent via email around the time that the World Health Organization declared the coronarvirus outbreak a global pandemic and Olmsted County announced its first confirmed case. But church leaders say the measures had been under discussion for several days.

Leaders say the coronavirus strikes at the heart of what faith communities do and did not completely rule out the possibility of suspending church gatherings if the situation deteriorates.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that the elderly are especially susceptible to this virus," said the Rev. Dave Berg of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester in an email to church members describing the new "worship and gathering" changes.

RCTC, Riverland, Winona State suspend classes amid COVID-19 outbreak Class will resume on March 23 for the 32 schools currently on spring break.

"They advise us against gathering in large crowds and close personal contact. Unfortunately, this is something that we do on regular basis as a community of faith," he said.

Autumn Ridge Church published the changes on its website Wednesday. The Rev. Rick Henderson, who was appointed senior pastor only a week ago, will be addressing the congregation for the first time on Sunday. Henderson said the discussion about how the church should respond to the virus was sparked by a church member who is part of the medical community.

He said the idea of temporarily discontinuing church gatherings and live-streaming services exclusively was discussed. He said it's not something the church wants to do, but will "should it become necessary."

"Nothing is going to stop us from holding services," he said. "But should those in authority say, 'please, cancel all large group gatherings,' we're already prepared to do so, even though we don't want to have to do that."

Vollrath said his church saw a drop in attendance at a Lenten supper and service Wednesday night. He said the disease could take a toll and become a "major concern" for smaller congregations that rely on attendance for making budget. But he said his church would rather err on the side of caution.

"I never want to do a funeral for a member where the funeral could have been easily prevented," Vollrath said. "For our older members, for those with respiratory issues, this is a life and death matter, so we're going to to use every precaution."

For churches like Christ United Methodist that decide to cancel in-person services, there is an awareness of a cost: That members are being deprived of an opportunity to gather together and "feel a larger sense of safety" at a time of crisis, Mccauley said.

"To take that support away from them at such a time is really challenging for me as a pastor, so I'm dealing with my own sense of grief about needing to do that," she said.

As a public service, we've opened all Health and COVID-19 related stories to everyone regardless of subscription status. Support local journalism by subscribing: https://www.postbulletin.com/subscribe/