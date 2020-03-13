The Rochester City Council plans to discuss scaling back some public meetings Monday in an effort to reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19 in the community.
After the city's emergency management team met Thursday, staff decided to recommend the City Council suspend advisory committee and board meetings. That could include the Fire Civil Service Commission and Public Library Board meetings in the coming week.
Jenna Bowman, the city's communication and engagement manager, released a statement Friday stating city staff is still looking at options for legally required land-use meetings, such as the March 25 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
The council is expected to discuss options during its 3:30 p.m. work session Monday in council chambers in the city-county Government Center.
In addition to potential meeting changes, city staff are also making adjustments related to COVID-19 concerns:
• Staff is not to attending in-person conferences, workshops, or seminars
• External, in-person training is suspended
• Non-essential, internal training is suspended
• All in-person recruitment activities are suspended
• Staff members are being asked to limit in-person meetings
• Working remotely is strongly encouraged as deemed appropriate by department heads to decrease the number of teammates at work
• All City of Rochester sponsored open houses and engagement efforts, unless legally required, are suspended
Bowman pointed out the changes are for city operations and not considered as directions to other organizations. Additionally, all city services remain fully functional, but staff is encouraging residents to use online options when possible.