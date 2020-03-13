Rochester Montessori School is closed the rest of the month because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The school is the first in the Rochester area to close because of the coronavirus, and it is among only a few statewide to do so. Deborah Summerson, interim director of the school, said making the decision to close was something the school could to do as a small, flexible organization.
“We had initially hoped to wait for public health officials or the district, but without knowing what their plan is, our concern is they’re not going to act as quickly as we believe is best to protect our community,” Summerson said.
During a news conference Wednesday, Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz said the district would be meeting with teachers on Friday to prepare for the potential scenario of having to close. However, he said the district did not have any definitive plans to shut down at the time.
The Minnesota Department of Health released a brief statement on Thursday saying that it is “not recommending school closures at this time.” The statement explained that none of the coronavirus cases in Minnesota have been among school-aged children.
“Very few cases worldwide have been in children,” the statement added.
Rochester Montessori School, which goes through eighth grade, has just more than 200 students, which belong to roughly 150 families. Summerson said prior to the schools’ decision to close temporarily, they had about 10 families decide to take their students out of class.
The temporary closure will begin Monday. The school was scheduled to have its spring break from March 30-April 3, meaning the closure will extend the break from one week to three weeks.
Summerson said that because the situation is so fluid, the school’s leadership has not addressed whether it will have to extend the school year to make up for the lost time.
“This was a very difficult decision," Summerson said. "It was not taken lightly.”