Echoing the message of many who feel concern for those who are at home and finding themselves victims of domestic violence, the Rochester Police Department has released an informational video in hopes its message will reach victims and encourage them to seek help.
“If you are currently in an abusive relationship, we are here to answer 24/7 when you call 911,” said Rochester Police Sergeant of the Special Victims Unit Jennifer Hodgman. Options other than calling 911 are available as well. “If you wish to speak with a trained advocate about safety options, services available, and additional resources, the Women’s Shelter can also be reached 24 hours a day to assist you.”
The video, which includes Spanish language subtitles, is featured on the Rochester Police Department’s Facebook page in the hopes this message will reach those who need this information the most, including children who are now at home due to school closures.
“Social distancing does not mean you must stay at home and endure abuse,” said Sgt. Hodgman. “We are here to help you.”
Victims may call 911 for assistance from the Police Department or may reach the Women’s Shelter at 507-285-1010.