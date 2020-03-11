Olmsted County may have it's first case of coronavirus, but it's business as usual in Rochester Public Schools -- at least for right now.
Officials are keeping a close eye on the situation, but they have not yet implemented any operational changes to the day-to-day routine of students and teachers in the district.
Superintendent Michael Muñoz spoke Tuesday afternoon during a news conference with administrators from Olmsted Public Health and the City of Rochester at the Government Center downtown. The conference arose after officials reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Olmsted County, said to be a person in their 50s who recently traveled internationally.
“At this time, (we) do not have plans to close a school or close the district,” Muñoz said.
In spite of the fact that there are no immediate plans to close schools down, he said they’ve been having meetings with the Minnesota Department of Health as well as the Minnesota Department of Education regarding the situation.
Also, he said officials plan to have meetings with teachers on Friday about how they could facilitate coursework if they did have to shut down a school or even the entire district. He also said they’ve been working with the food service department to see whether it still would be possible to provide breakfast and lunch in the time the district is closing down. He did not elaborate on any of those situations.
If the situation calls for it, he said officials may consider restricting student events. No events are restricted now.
“We are having those types of conversations, planning for the worst case scenario,” Muñoz said. "But, at this time, we do not see any changes in how the district’s going to be run."