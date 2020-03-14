The Rochester Thaw music festival and after-party are canceled for 2020 to help stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
After Gov. Tim Walz advised Friday that no one hold gatherings of more than 250 people, festival organizers began informing bands and sponsors and planning a public announcement.
The event, set for March 21, has not been rescheduled.
“With as many bands as we have involved, the logistics would be a headache,” said Nick Novotny, festival founder and organizer. “We also don’t know how long this will go on.”
Sponsors will be refunded their money, he said.
“Our sponsors are all small, local businesses,” he said. “We want them to be able to keep paying staff and do what they need to do to keep these small businesses in Rochester rolling.”
Although the festival isn’t rescheduled, it isn’t over, Novotny added.
“This isn’t going to be the thing that ends the festival,” he said.
He said some Thaw-affiliated concerts will likely take place once concerns of spreading the virus are abated.
Novotny said musicians and sponsors are disappointed but understanding.
“They’re in the same boat we are,” he said. “Obviously, they’re bummed it’s not happening, but for the sake of safety and everything going on, they understand.”