Weather Alert

...TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED FROM LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY... .A WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT THE AREA FROM TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY, WITH A WIDESPREAD 4 TO 8 INCHES OF SNOWFALL EXPECTED AND SOME LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THE HIGHEST SNOWFALL TOTALS LOOK TO BE ALONG AND NORTH OF THE INTERSTATE 90 CORRIDOR, WITH THE HEAVIEST FALLING SUNDAY MORNING. IN ADDITION, SOME LIGHT ICING IS POSSIBLE ACROSS PARTS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN. TRAVEL WILL BE IMPACTED SUNDAY, SO THOSE WITH TRAVEL PLANS SHOULD PREPARE NOW AND ALTER OR DELAY IF POSSIBLE. KEEP UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST FORECASTS AND BE SURE TO CHECK ROAD CONDITIONS PRIOR TO ANY TRAVEL. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED WITH ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES. WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE WITH ICING UP TO 1/10 OF AN INCH. HEAVIEST SNOW BETWEEN 4 AM AND NOON. HOURLY SNOW RATES DURING THIS TIME WILL RANGE FROM 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BECOME DANGEROUS AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&