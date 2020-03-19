Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING, WIDESPREAD RAIN MOVING IN... AREAS OF FOG, SOME OF WHICH COULD BE LOCALLY DENSE AT TIMES, REMAIN PRESENT THIS MORNING. WIDESPREAD RAIN, WITH SOME EMBEDDED THUNDER FOR SOME, CONTINUE TO SPREAD NORTHEAST ACROSS THE AREA. ONCE THE RAIN MOVES IN, VISIBILITY SHOULD GRADUALLY IMPROVE. IF TRAVELING, BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY ALONG YOUR ROUTE. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO SAFELY REACH YOUR DESTINATION.