Rural western Minnesota hospitals looking to improve mental health care services
APPLETON — Rural hospitals in western Minnesota are looking at whether they can provide more immediate mental health care services closer to home, while also improving the continuum of care for patients.
Representatives from health care systems in Lac qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Big Stone counties discussed the challenges they face at a meeting hosted in November by the Lac qui Parle Health Network. Chief among the concerns is the difficulties the hospitals experience when attempting to place patients from their emergency care to mental health facilities, according to Lori Andreas, CEO, Appleton Area Health Services.
Andreas said the hospitals are spending a lot of time calling and searching for facilities to accept patients. Often, the patients do not meet the criteria for acceptance at various facilities. Other times, there just aren’t beds available within a reasonable driving distance.
And it’s not just the hospitals experiencing the challenges. Law enforcement agencies in the counties face similar problems in the time it takes them to locate facilities and transport inmates in need of mental health services.
“There was a lot of frustration around that,” said Andreas of the challenges in locating and transporting people to care outside their home communities.
The Lac qui Parle Health Network includes Appleton Area Health Services, Johnson Memorial Health Services in Dawson and Madison Healthcare Services. Also attending the meeting were CEO’s from the Montevideo, Granite Falls and Ortonville health systems along with representatives of Woodland Centers in Willmar, the Minnesota Hospital Association, the Institute for Clinical Systems, Avera E-care and state Representative Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg.
Leading the discussion at the meeting was Dr. Eric Arzubi, M.D., of Billings, Montana. Arzubi, a psychiatrist, developed what he calls the Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Healing Unit, or EmPATH.
Andreas said they are now looking at whether an EmPATH unit could be developed to serve the western hospitals. It would likely be located at one of the hospitals. She is hoping the Appleton hospital, a 15-bed critical care hospital, could host it.
An EmPATH unit would make available providers who could help assess the mental health needs of a patient in emergency care, and provide initial care, including medications if appropriate, according to Andreas.
The on-site assessment would also determine whether a patient is best served by in-patient care at a facility elsewhere. The hope is that more care can be offered closer to home, where patients have the support of family and friends, noted Andreas.
She previously worked as a nurse in emergency care, and said she saw firsthand the need for mental health services. Since becoming CEO at Appleton Health Services two years ago, she has been able to add a psychiatric nurse practitioner and a licensed clinical social worker on staff at the hospital to help address the needs.
Deb Colón, the Appleton hospital’s nurse practitioner, said patients arriving at the emergency rooms of rural hospitals are suffering from mental health issues ranging from anxiety and depression to addiction and schizophrenia. Rural facilities are also serving more children with mental health needs, she said.
The Lac qui Parle Health Network has obtained grant funds to provide a child counselor to schools in the area to address the growing need for mental health services, said Andreas.
Her hope is that the rural hospitals can work together to provide an EmPATH unit so care can be provided to those in need as soon as possible. The hospitals have reached out to the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust for possible financial help. The South Dakota-based organization supports rural health care initiatives, she explained.
There’s a lot of work ahead before the hospitals will know if they can develop an EmPATH unit, according to Andreas. One of their first steps is to determine whether the number of patients they will serve is sufficient to support it, or whether they need to expand the area served. They are also looking to Dr. Arzubi to provide guidelines and a road map on how they can go about setting up the system.
Andreas said it could take as long as six months before the hospitals can decide on the best path to take. All options are on the table as to how to improve care, she said. The meeting made it clear that the rural providers see a need for more, on-site mental health care, and want to provide it. “I think it’s about caring, actually at the end of the day,” she said of the interest.