...WINTRY MIX SPREADS INTO THE AREA TODAY...

.A STRONG COLD FRONT PUSHING EASTWARD THROUGH THE AREA TODAY WILL
LEAD TO A SHARP DROP IN TEMPERATURES. RAIN WILL INCREASE IN
COVERAGE ALONG THE FRONT THIS MORNING, MIXING WITH AND
TRANSITIONING TO FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND EVENTUALLY SNOW AS
TEMPERATURES PLUMMET INTO THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S. ELEVATED
SURFACES INCLUDING BRIDGES, TREES, AND POWER LINES WILL SEE THE
GREATEST CHANCE FOR ICE ACCUMULATION OF UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH
AND SNOW ACCUMULATION UP TO A HALF INCH. HOWEVER, AS PAVEMENT
TEMPERATURES STEADILY DROP BEHIND THE FRONT, SOME UNTREATED ROADS
COULD BECOME SLIPPERY IN SPOTS. THE PRECIPITATION WILL COME TO AN
END FROM WEST TO EAST THIS EVENING.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS
OF UP TO A HALF INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF
AN INCH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL AND
NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA.

* WHEN...FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.

* IMPACTS...SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

State COVID-19 testing makes steep decline amidst shortages

COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota

COUNTY
TOTAL CASES
TODAY'S NEW CASES
Dodge
10
-
Fillmore
9
-
Freeborn
7
+2
Goodhue
5
+1
Houston
0
-
Mower
15
-
Olmsted
76
+10
Steele
6
-
Wabasha
6
-
Winona
11
-
STATE TOTALS
Approximate number of completed tests:
24,227
+1,293
Total positive tests:
789
+47
Patients requiring hospitalization:
156
+18
Patients hospitalized as of today:
86
+11
Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
40
+2
Deaths:
22
+4
Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
410
+37
Last Updated: 11:05 a.m. April 3, 2020
SOURCE: MN Department of Health

ST. PAUL — In the clearest sign yet that the state is running out of materials to identify healthcare workers, hospitalized patients and residents of congregate living centers with coronavirus, the Minnesota Department of Health lab tested just 102 samples on Thursday.

Also on Friday, the state reported four new deaths from the coronavirus, and 47 new cases. No information was immediately available on the county of residence of the additional deaths, which bring the state total to 22 deaths and 789 cases.

Earlier in the week Minnesota Commissioner of Health said the state had just 600 test kits left without resorting to different platforms, and that the kits in predominant use are back-ordered until May. If the state exhausts its supply of test materials, the critical function of separating those with the virus in high-risk settings will effectively shift to private labs now testing for the illness, principally Mayo Clinic.

The call for more transparency concerning the state's hard numbers for critical supplies available to stem the pandemic — tests, gloves, masks, ventilators and ICU beds — have grown louder as health officials have largely ceded the work of tallying critical supplies to a regional healthcare coalition that has no public presence and which is said to be engaging with questions of proprietary data in the eyes of the state's providers.

As a result, state officials plan later today to unveil a new public-facing dashboard with real-time numbers of critical supplies on hand and in production.

It can't come a moment too soon as fights have begun to erupt between the Trump administration and Minnesota manufacturing giants like 3M and Medtronic over the destination of their newly-manufactured ventilators and respirators, once-mundane medical supplies that have suddenly become the most valuable manufacturing products in the world.

The state is said to have roughly 1200 ventilators spread throughout its extensive network of public and private healthcare systems, although most are in use. The state is said to have roughly 250 surplus ICU beds at the present time. The state is seeking to build emergency capacity for an additional 2,750 temporary ICU sites and 2,000 hospital beds.

This story will be updated.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

School and childcare hotline: 651-297-1304 or 800-657-3504.

MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.

