COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota
|COUNTY
|Dodge
|Fillmore
|Freeborn
|Goodhue
|Houston
|Mower
|Olmsted
|Steele
|Wabasha
|Winona
|STATE TOTALS
|Approximate number of completed tests:
|Total positive tests:
|Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
|Patients requiring hospitalization:
|Patients hospitalized as of today:
|Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
|Deaths:
|Last Updated: 11:05 a.m. April 5, 2020
|SOURCE: MN Department of Health
Five more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, state health officials reported on Sunday, April 5. In total, 29 people have died in Minnesota due to the coronavirus, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The state added 70 cases Sunday, nearly doubling the number of cases statewide in a week. That comes after the largest single-day jump in confirmed cases was announced Saturday, with 76 additional confirmed cases.
The total confirmed case count stands at 935. Currently, 106 people in Minnesota are hospitalized for COVID-19, with 48 patients in ICU.
As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.
- MDH COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.
- School and child care hotline: 651-297-1304 or 800-657-3504.
- MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.