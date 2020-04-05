COVID-19 virus

Photo: Pixabay

COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota

COUNTY
TOTAL CASES
TODAY'S NEW CASES
Dodge
10
-
Fillmore
10
+1
Freeborn
10
-
Goodhue
10
+2
Houston
1
+1
Mower
17
-
Olmsted
95
+7
Steele
8
-
Wabasha
6
-
Winona
14
+1
STATE TOTALS
Approximate number of completed tests:
26,777
+1,354
Total positive tests:
935
+70
Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
451
+11
Patients requiring hospitalization:
202
+22
Patients hospitalized as of today:
106
+11
Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
48
+6
Deaths:
29
+5
Last Updated: 11:05 a.m. April 5, 2020
SOURCE: MN Department of Health

Five more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, state health officials reported on Sunday, April 5. In total, 29 people have died in Minnesota due to the coronavirus, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state added 70 cases Sunday, nearly doubling the number of cases statewide in a week. That comes after the largest single-day jump in confirmed cases was announced Saturday, with 76 additional confirmed cases.

The total confirmed case count stands at 935. Currently, 106 people in Minnesota are hospitalized for COVID-19, with 48 patients in ICU.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
3
0