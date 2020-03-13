The state's Republican and Democratic parties have postponed their conventions due to the coronavirus, party leaders said Friday.
Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman Jennifer Carnahan said the BPOU (local party unit) and congressional district conventions have been postponed until April 15. The Olmsted County Republican Party convention set for March 21 has also been postponed.
"This decision did not come lightly, but it was important for our party to ensure we are looking out for the health, safety and well-being of Minnesotans first," Carnahan said.
Area DFL officials said that Senate District 26 and Olmsted-25 DFL 2020 unit conventions set for Sunday at Mayo High School has been postponed. So has the Senate District 25 DFL convention scheduled for March 21.
The Olmsted-25 convention will be rescheduled as a virtual convention on a weekend in the second half of April. The Senate District and Senate District 26 DFL conventions will be rescheduled as in-person conventions for the first part of May if conditions improve enough to make larger gatherings safe again.