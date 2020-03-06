ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials on Friday, March 6, confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in the state.
An older adult in Ramsey County tested positive for COVID-19, the illness that develops from the coronavirus after traveling on a cruise ship where the virus was present. Department of Health officials in a statement said the patient noticed that symptoms started on Feb. 25 and sought health care yesterday.
The state's Public Health Laboratory today tested samples from the individual and determined they had COVID-19. That individual remains in isolation at home.
State health workers along with St. Paul-Ramsey County Public Health are working with the patient and the Minnesota Department of Health said it will identify anyone who might have come into contact with the infected individual. Those who've been in contact will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and will be monitored for symptoms.
Gov. Tim Walz was expected to hold a news conference on Friday at 4 p.m. and in a statement said the state is working around the clock to contain the virus and prepare for additional cases.
“Our Administration is collaborating across state agencies and remains in close contact with both federal and local partners as we monitor developments with this outbreak," Walz said. "Our state is fortunate to have a strong public health sector and world-class health care providers who are working hard to keep Minnesotans safe and healthy.”
The state began testing for COVID-19 earlier this week and as of early Friday reported that 36 tests for the illness had come back negative.
State health officials on a daily basis updated reporters and lawmakers with the state of the COVID-19 in the country and in Minnesota, as well as Minnesota's preparedness to take on the illness that stems from coronavirus. Two Minnesotans were screened for the illness this week after they'd been exposed to a case in Europe and were directed to self-quarantine.
And as the state rolled out its testing for COVID-19, dozens of doctors began calling the Minnesota Department of Health to decide whether they should have patients' samples tested.
Minnesota health officials on Thursday asked lawmakers for $25.5 million in emergency funding to pay for coronavirus staffing, testing and containment in the state. And lawmakers in both chambers were quick to take up those requests and start passing appropriation bills aimed at freeing up funds for the Department of Health.
The department requested $20.9 million in new funds from the Legislature in addition to $4.6 million to be accessed from a public health emergency fund. The Senate Finance Committee advanced a bill to appropriate the $21 million to fund coronavirus-related response and treatment efforts on a voice vote Thursday. And Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said the funding is one of lawmakers' top bipartisan priorities.
Gazelka and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, said they'd both push to get the coronavirus response funding as well as $50 million in Rural Finance Authority funds and $30 million in funding to the state Disaster Assistance Contingency Account to the governor's desk as quickly as possible.