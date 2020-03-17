Mayor's announcement
Sixty Minnesotans have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Minnesota Department of Public Health reported Tuesday.

That’s out of 2,336 people tested for the virus.

On Tuesday morning, the state site listed Olmsted County as having three to five positive cases. Tuesday afternoon, it was confirmed that Olmsted County has five cases.

Kari Etrheim, communications coordinator at Olmsted County Public Health, said the three Olmsted County cases the department is aware of so far are not severe.

“No one is hospitalized,” she said. “They’re recovering at home.”

Etrheim said more detailed information at the local level, including how many county residents have been tested, isn’t available. 

