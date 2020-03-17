Sixty Minnesotans have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Minnesota Department of Public Health reported Tuesday.
That’s out of 2,336 people tested for the virus.
The state site lists Olmsted County as having three to five positive cases.
That vagueness as to the number of cases is due, in part, to state health officials tracking the data have little time to aggregate detailed data about the cases as they determine the severity of the cases and whether other people have been exposed, said Kari Etrheim, communications coordinator at Olmsted County Public Health.
“We just don’t have the depth,” Etrheim said of state public health resources. “We’re working 80 hours a week and we’re still 20 hours behind.”
Etrheim said the three Olmsted County cases the department is aware of so far are not severe.
“No one is hospitalized,” she said. “They’re recovering at home.”
Etrheim added more detailed information at the local level, including how many county residents have been tested, isn’t currently available. If state health officials asked county officials to assist in collecting more detailed data, she said Olmsted County Public Health would work to accommodate the request.
“If we were asked, we would make that capacity,” she said.
Doing so could make more detailed information available sooner, Etrheim added.
“We would have some of that aggregate information much, much faster.”
On Monday, the state reported 54 cases of COVID-19, three of which were in Olmsted County.