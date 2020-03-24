Staying mentally healthy during the coronavirus pandemic

Mental health resources

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio: 1-888-628-9454

Anxiety and Depression Association of America: www.adaa.org

Family Service Rochester: www.familyservicerochester.org/

Reviews for Mental Health Apps can be found at PsyberGuide www.psyberguide.org/apps/

Minnesota Warmline: A peer-to-peer line for mental health recovery and social isolation, open Monday-Saturday, 5 PM to 10 PM. Toll-free at 877.404.3190 or text “support” to 85511.

Mental Health Helpline: Connections to mental health treatment and services across the state, open Monday-Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM. Toll-free at 800.862.1799 or via online chat at www.mentalhealthmn.org.

Minnesota Crisis Text Line: Text “MN” to 741741

Minnesota County Crisis Response: Search by county or zip code at www.mentalhealthmn.org