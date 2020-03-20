Olmsted County Public Health is working with Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic to develop a community COVID-19 specimen collection site.
The site will be the third in Rochester, with Mayo Clinic already operating two sites.
The new site is planned due to the increasing demands for testing, according to an announcement from Public Health.
Olmsted County Public Health reported the number of confirmed cases in the county has risen to 11, but none have been reported as being community spread at this point.
The new drive-through site will be located in Graham Park, with teams from each organization planning and piloting the process to assure the site can be quickly activated.
The organizations will open the site on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. each day and continuing their limited specimen collections are exhausted. The goal is to identify process issues and make adjustments as needed.
People wishing to be requested are required to call their primary care providers to have a phone screening to determine whether COVID-19 testing is appropriate.
If approved, patients will be directed a specimen collection site and will receive further instructions at the site.
Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center staff will collect the specimens, using appropriate precautions.
Testing is being done through Mayo Clinic medical labs.