A unique joint operation is creating a third COVID-19 testing site in Rochester.
“It will be a small-scale operation, but we are really testing it to be able to stand up a larger scale operation for drive-through testing,” said Dan Jensen, operation section chief for Olmsted County’s incident command.
The testing site, located at Graham Park, is being operated in cooperation with Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic, making it what might be the state’s only operation with multiple partners, Jensen said.
Starting Saturday, the partners plan to send approximately 10 people through the process, with tests starting as early as 10 a.m. The same will happen Sunday.
“The goal for Saturday and Sunday is not to have a large throughput, but rather to just have a small number of individuals coming through so we are really able to test and refine our processes,” Jensen said.
Mayo Clinic already has two testing sites in Rochester: a drive-through site outside Mayo Family Clinic Northwest at 4111 U.S. Highway 52 North and a walk-up site in an empty parking lot at the corner of Third Avenue Southwest and Fourth Street Southwest.
“The demand for the two existing sites has actually been growing,” Jensen said.
Mayo Clinic reports it is running several thousand tests a day, but it's uncertain how many are from its two Rochester testing sites.
Jensen said the Graham Park site helps spread the locations out geographically and create community cooperation in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.
“I think this is a small example of what we can expect to see start to evolve in other parts of the community,” he said of the collaborative effort.
Like the Mayo Clinic sites, testing will only be offered to people who are referred through a phone screening by a primary-care provider.
Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns said the site will be considered off-limits to anyone not referred by a medical professional.
People referred for testing will enter the site from 16th Street Southwest, south of Graham Park, and make a first stop at a welcome station, where staff will look for potential medical issues and provide instructions about the testing process.
On the way to the second station for verification, two rows of vehicles will be created — one for Mayo Clinic and one for Olmsted Medical Center. The station will be used to start required paperwork.
Testing and final documentation will occur at a third stop, near the 4H building.
Analysis of all the tests will be conducted at Mayo Clinic’s labs.
COUNTY CASES INCREASE
The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported five new, confirmed cases of the virus in Olmsted County, bringing the county total to 11.
Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs said some of the first six cases were identified through testing performed at the Mayo Clinic drive-through site as all positive tests are required to be reported to the state.
Also on Friday, Dodge County reported its first confirmed case, a person in their 20s. The patient is in isolation at home and recovering, according to Amy Caron, Dodge County public health director.
So far, none of the Olmsted County cases have been reported as being spread from person to person within the county.
“We don’t have any evidence of that in Olmsted County for far,” Briggs said of what is commonly referred to as “community transmission.”
At the same time, he said state and county public health departments continue to track origins of confirmed cases, as well as suspected cases, to help identify their origins.
“I think, unfortunately, it’s only a matter of time until we see local transmission here,” Briggs added.
Briggs said the county can’t reveal where the cases of COVID-19 have been found in the county, due to patient confidentiality requirements, but he suggested all county residents should consider themselves at risk, noting the entire county is economically linked.
“If it’s here, it’s with all of us,” he said.
Additionally, he warned against assuming only certain types of people are at risk.
“This virus doesn’t care where you are from or who you are,” he said. “It just wants to jump to the next person.”
COUNTY PREPARES
Olmsted County commissioners on Friday formally approved the county’s public health emergency, following up on a declaration made by County Administrator Heidi Welsch earlier this week.
Meeting through Skype, the commissioners quickly confirmed the action.
Welsch said 65 percent to 80 percent of county staff is working from home, which includes 100 percent of the staff in the county’s human resources, information technology and finance departments.
She said approximately 50 percent of the county attorney’s staff is working from their homes.