Grappling with the previously unthinkable, the chief executives of the state and federal governments made separate emergency declarations on Friday related to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
President Donald Trump officially declared a national emergency that he said would give states and territories access to up to $50 billion in federal funds to combat the spreading coronavirus epidemic.
And, shortly after Trump’s declaration, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency in Minnesota, saying it would open up options like calling on the National Guard in the event of continued spread of COVID-19. He likened the move to sign the executive order to opening a toolbox.
"We are going into a heightened state of readiness to prepare Minnesotans," Walz said. "I would ask you all to think of this as opening a toolbox. We are not taking a tool out of it as of today."
Walz’s declaration stood against a backdrop of an announcement that five more people in the state tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of cases confirmed in Minnesota to 14. One of those positive tests is in Olmsted County. In total, 555 people in the state had been tested for the illness as of Friday.
Cases in the U.S. have climbed to almost 2,000, even with sparse testing, and the death toll has risen to 41. The United States is facing the prospect that those numbers could grow exponentially, as they did in China, Italy, South Korea and other countries.
Trump, in his declaration, gave broad new authority to the health secretary, Alex Azar, who he said would now be able to waive regulations, giving doctors and hospitals more flexibility to respond to the virus, including making it easier to treat people remotely.
Trump said hospitals would now be able to “do as they want. They could do what they have to do.”
“I am officially declaring a national emergency, two very big words,” he said.
“I’m urging every state to set up emergency operations centers effective immediately,” he added.
In Minnesota, each of the cases was related to travel or interaction with someone who has traveled, department of health officials said. But to mitigate further spread, the officials announced they would call on Minnesotans to cancel or postpone events with 250 people or more in attendance and limit gatherings of people vulnerable to the illness to under 10.
"We're trying to slow down and spread out the impact of coronavirus in Minnesota," Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. "It makes a world of difference if we can slow it down and spread it out."
But Malcolm said the state wouldn't close down schools at this time. She said health officials would encourage "social distancing" measures to reduce the crowding of students where possible. Children or teens with health conditions should ask to take up their schoolwork remotely, if possible, Malcolm said.
Malcolm pointed to global data that shows children are at a lower risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19. And she said closing the schools could force many parents to stay home from critical fields of work and keep students from free and reduced-price meals and other services as a result of closing schools.
"School children are a very very small percentage of the cases globally," Malcolm said.
Walz said schools and parents should start planning for contingency plans if the pandemic requires the state to eventually close schools.
The Minnesota State High School League on Friday also announced that it would cancel all prep sports activities. The University of Minnesota this week announced that it would hold all classes online rather than in-person and the colleges and universities of Minnesota State said they would extend spring break a week to avoid the potential spread.
And professional and collegiate athletic associations began announcing the cancellation of major tournaments or said they would hold games without fans in the stadiums.
State officials also advised assisted living facilities and nursing homes to limit visitors and screen those coming into the facilities for symptoms. Officials also advised employers to let employees work from home where possible and allow sick employees to stay home. Faith organizations should consider video or audio services and urge members to put space between themselves and others.
"There's certainly no doubt that these recommendations are going to be an inconvenience and disruptions for many healthy and low-risk Minnesotans," Malcolm said, but the mitigation efforts could prevent putting vulnerable individuals into contact with those carrying the virus.
Shortage of tests strains health officials
As more sick individuals across the state sought testing to determine whether they had COVID-19, the state's supply of tests began to run short, Malcolm said.
"Our capacity for testing is limited," Malcolm said. "It's just a fact today that we do not have the testing capability to test everyone who might want to test for whatever reason. We've had to be judicious in the testing criteria and in prioritizing those for whom the test results are most urgent."
Malcolm said the state requested from the federal government the capacity to test 15,000 samples a month. Vice President Mike Pence spoke with Walz on Friday and indicated that the federal government would work to get additional tests to Minnesota as quickly as possible.
More government response
The Minnesota Legislature was set to continue meeting next week after announcing late Thursday that it would cancel all hearings and meetings Friday and over the weekend.
Legislative leaders walked back access to the House chamber on Thursday and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, on Friday told lawmakers that there would be efforts taken there to put in place community mitigation protocols.
Several professional groups this week announced that they would suspend their planned rally days at the Capitol this year to avoid the potential transmission of COVID-19.
Legislative leaders encouraged Minnesotans to remain engaged with the Legislature but said sick individuals should stay home and relay comments to lawmakers via telephone or email.
"The people deserve to have their voice heard," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said, "we are however encouraging people to make their voice heard via phone calls, emails and smaller groups."
Trump said he was waiving interest on student loans, and that with oil prices low, the government would buy large quantities of crude oil for the nation’s strategic reserve.
His comments marked the first time he has addressed the coronavirus as a problem within the country’s borders, not just something that needed to be kept out with travel restrictions.
Trump, who has been accused of downplaying the crisis, detailed the administration’s efforts to speed testing, which was announced earlier Friday. He said that millions of virus testing kits would become available but added that he did not think so many would be needed.
“We don’t want everybody taking this test,” he said. “It’s totally unnecessary.
“This will pass, this will pass through, and we will be even stronger for it,” the president said.