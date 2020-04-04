Two long-term care facilities in Olmsted County are among the state’s list of facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.
A total of 32 facilities made the list, published by the Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday, April 4. The state is defining "outbreak" as one or more resident(s) or staff with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Facilities with fewer than 10 residents are not included on the list.
The two facilities in Rochester are Rochester East Health Services and Rochester Rehabilitation & Living Center.
On Saturday, Rochester East Health Services posted on its website that two of its residents died due to complications from COVID-19.
"As of today, four non-clinical staff members and one additional resident have tested positive for the virus," the statement read. "The resident is receiving care at Rochester East in an isolation setting in compliance with CDC guidance, while the staff members are recovering at home."
Residents and their families, as well as staff and medical partners, were notified of the positive test results.
At Rochester Rehabilitation & Living Center, which is a Volunteers of America facility, one employee tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, according to spokesman David M. Burch.
"We have been in contact with the Minnesota Department of Health and have been advised that, because this employee did not work during their exposure window, this situation poses a low risk to our employees or residents," Burch wrote in an email.
A number of measures are being taken at the center to ensure the safety of its residents as well as its employees. Some of those measures include limiting outside visitation to only end of life situation, screening and monitoring of residents throughout the day as well as the screening of employees for symptoms and fever immediately upon entrance to the facility and those found with any symptom are sent home immediately, according to Burch.
Sauer Health Care in Winona County also made the list. A person who answered the phone at the facility on Saturday afternoon declined to comment. The last update on the facility's website about its preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic is from March 16.
People living in long-term care facilities, long-term acute living and assisted living make up approximately 6% of the state’s cases of COVID-19.