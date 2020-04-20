Two more Olmsted County residents died of the COVID-19 virus over the weekend, health officials reported Monday.
All four people have been residents at congregate living facilities with one being treated by hospice, county health officials said Monday.
Monday's local announcement coincided with the state Department of Health's daily update listing nine deaths, raising the statewide toll to 143. The deaths were in Clay, Ramsey, St. Louis and Hennepin counties, in addition to Olmsted.
With 197 identified cases in Olmsted County, public health officials are now looking for patterns in the cases and who might be most at risk. Locally, African Americans run a higher risk of contracting the virus, Graham Briggs, director of Olmsted County Public Health. That follows state and national trends.
Briggs said multiple societal factors lead to African American communities having more exposure to the virus and that health officials are working with community leaders to help protect black residents since the trend was identified.
Of the total cases in Olmsted County, 24 people have needed to be hospitalized for treatment and 117 have recovered from the illness and no longer need to be isolated.
Of the cases, 24 clusters of the virus have been identified meaning more than one case has been found at a workplace or home. Identifying clusters helps health officials track the illness and inform people who are at risk of contracting it from contact with someone they regularly come in contact with.
“We need to know not just who’s sick but who’s been exposed and might get sick,” Briggs said. “That’s a key part of the containment strategy is finding those people.”
Over the weekend, a fourth congregate-care facility in Rochester was identified by the Minnesota Department of Health as having at least one case of the virus either in staff or among the residents. The others are Charter House, Rochester East Health Services and Rochester Rehabilitation & Living Center.
Briggs said staff there are working with public health officials to protect staff and residents at the facility since they are often at high risk for a fatal infection of the illness.