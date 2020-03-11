Students at the University of Minnesota's five campuses, including Rochester, will begin doing all coursework online on March 18 as a precautionary measure, the University announced Wednesday afternoon.
"We are suspending in-person instruction, including field experiences and clinicals, across our five campuses and are moving to online, or alternative, instruction. Students on the Morris and Crookston campuses will have in-person classes through this Friday, March 13," University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel wrote in the message to the U community.
There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in the University of Minnesota system, but the action is being taken as a precautionary measure, according to the University.
In addition to online learning, spring break will be extended for the Duluth, Rochester and Twin Cities campuses until Wednesday, March 18. Students will resume classes, through online or alternative instruction, on March 18.
"Students are encouraged to stay home and continue classes online. However, we recognize that for some students the safest, most secure place will be on one of our five campuses. At this time, residence halls, dining services, and other student services will continue. Should on-campus student services be reduced as a result of these changes, we will let you know," Gabel wrote.
The University will continue normal operations outside of course delivery.
In addition to Wednesday's announcement, the University has also prohibited all non-essential international and domestic travel by faculty, staff and students for university purposes.
The full announcement can be found here.
As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.