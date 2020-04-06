Hero

Forum News Service wants to hear about your hero or heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maybe a neighbor dropped off a homemade meal, or FaceTimed your kids to give you a moment of peace. Maybe a customer gave your small business a boost. Or maybe a health care worker saved your life.

We want to lift up our region's heroes in these difficult times. Because we know sometimes even a small gesture can mean the world to the person who needs it. Please nominate your heroes and share your stories and contact information with us at covid@forumcomm.com.

COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota

COUNTY
TODAY'S NEW CASES
TOTAL CASES
DEATHS
Dodge
-
10
0
Fillmore
-
10
0
Freeborn
+1
11
0
Goodhue
-
10
0
Houston
-
1
0
Mower
-
17
0
Olmsted
+1
96
2
Steele
-
8
0
Wabasha
-
6
0
Winona
+1
14
2
STATE TOTALS
Approximate number of completed tests:
+1,351
28,128
Total positive tests:
+51
986
Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
+19
470
Patients requiring hospitalization:
+21
223
Patients hospitalized as of today:
+9
115
Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
+9
57
Deaths:
+1
30
Last Updated: 11:05 a.m. April 6, 2020
SOURCE: MN Department of Health
